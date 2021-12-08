Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) fell 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.22. 125,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,276,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

