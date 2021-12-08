Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) were up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $284.33 and last traded at $284.05. Approximately 5,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 299,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.39.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 131.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.49.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,256,000 after buying an additional 478,066 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,858,000 after buying an additional 420,509 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Globant by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,153,000 after buying an additional 405,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,525,000 after buying an additional 385,544 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Globant by 647.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,723,000 after buying an additional 354,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

