GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives $97.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.54.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In related news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,358. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,490. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.