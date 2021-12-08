Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.24. 58,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 120,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.

In related news, Director Antonio Canton bought 170,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,963,980 shares in the company, valued at C$6,792,796. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,282,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,425.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

