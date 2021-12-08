Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 10,790 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 115.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of IntriCon worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth about $915,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in IntriCon by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 50,953 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in IntriCon by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 164,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in IntriCon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 81,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IntriCon by 950.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IntriCon stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. IntriCon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.10.
IIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
About IntriCon
Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.
