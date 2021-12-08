Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 10,790 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 115.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of IntriCon worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth about $915,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in IntriCon by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 50,953 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in IntriCon by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 164,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in IntriCon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 81,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IntriCon by 950.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IntriCon stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. IntriCon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.10.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IntriCon Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

About IntriCon

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

