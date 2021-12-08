Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 35,935 Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Barings BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 66,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 67,356 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 17.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 45,799 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 155.3% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 70,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 5,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,074 shares of company stock valued at $208,245 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

