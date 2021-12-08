Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 1,135 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Northwest Pipe worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 361,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWPX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,113 shares of company stock worth $123,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

