Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $414,000 Position in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Misonix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSON. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Misonix by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 95,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 54,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Misonix during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Misonix by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Misonix by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Misonix by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 375,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSON stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $462.06 million, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.36. Misonix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01.

Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.

