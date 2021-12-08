Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.96.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.