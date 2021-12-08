Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Gap Down to $11.04

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $10.16. Gossamer Bio shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 417 shares.

GOSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $855.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,261,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 27,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 49,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

