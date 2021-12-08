Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Increases Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises 2.1% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CarMax by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at $29,463,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in CarMax by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

KMX traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $148.55. 2,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,642. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.90.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

