Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Raises Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,638,000 after acquiring an additional 81,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,081,000 after acquiring an additional 38,243 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,422,000 after acquiring an additional 299,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after purchasing an additional 126,192 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,446 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Woodward stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.28. 1,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,600. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 20.44%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

