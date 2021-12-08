Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $110.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.92.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

