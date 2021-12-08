Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 792 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.7% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 72,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 27,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $275,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 823.0% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.51.

NYSE T opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.79 billion, a PE ratio of 192.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

