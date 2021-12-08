Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,674 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,674 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $205.22 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $242.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

