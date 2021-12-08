Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

CARR stock opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

