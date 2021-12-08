Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.47 and traded as low as C$0.32. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 73,622 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$146.99 million and a P/E ratio of -6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

