Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of GREE opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.74. Greenidge Generation has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greenidge Generation will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GREE. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter worth $6,168,000.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

