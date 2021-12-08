Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Grifols alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Grifols by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,042,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 492,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 224,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Grifols by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12. Grifols has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.