Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $212.23

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $212.23 and last traded at $206.08, with a volume of 146502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.69 and a 200 day moving average of $175.38.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.97 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,024,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

