Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 39,820 shares.The stock last traded at $117.64 and had previously closed at $118.79.
PAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $3.4886 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 89.67%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.