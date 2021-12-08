Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 39,820 shares.The stock last traded at $117.64 and had previously closed at $118.79.

PAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $3.4886 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 89.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

