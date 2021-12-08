Hacken Token Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $65.93 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00058008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.33 or 0.08587745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00061749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00081604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,776.31 or 1.01335477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,670,614 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

