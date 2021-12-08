Halfords Group plc Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.
HLFDY stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. Halfords Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.84.
About Halfords Group
Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.