Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.50.

OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

About Hammerson

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

