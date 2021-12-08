Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Several research analysts have commented on HMSO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.36) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

LON HMSO opened at GBX 33.16 ($0.44) on Wednesday. Hammerson has a 52 week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59). The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.45.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

