Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys New Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $96.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.82 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

