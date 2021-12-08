Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $657,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 23.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,197,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 20.6% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 47.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 671,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 46,077 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 121,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

