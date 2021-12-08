Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $361.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $250.62 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.18.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

