Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,784,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,707,000 after buying an additional 2,739,209 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,061,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,338,000 after buying an additional 2,001,150 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,962,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average of $70.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.