Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 44 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 22,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 86.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 272,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,738,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 40.1% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.9% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

HD stock opened at $416.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

