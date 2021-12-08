Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 503 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $503.51.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $433.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $434.84 and a 200 day moving average of $430.20. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

