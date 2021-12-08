Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) & Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Critical Comparison

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 26.81% 16.17% 1.26% Dime Community Bancshares 20.83% 14.25% 1.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Dime Community Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $77.63 million 2.03 $14.29 million $3.27 7.29 Dime Community Bancshares $203.93 million 6.86 $42.04 million $1.87 18.50

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dime Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hawthorn Bancshares and Dime Community Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 2 1 3.33

Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus price target of $40.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.77%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded on October 23, 1992 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, MO.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

