Head-To-Head Analysis: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) versus Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemini Therapeutics has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 0 12 7 0 2.37 Gemini Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $28.60, suggesting a potential upside of 31.35%. Gemini Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 634.73%. Given Gemini Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gemini Therapeutics is more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and Gemini Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals -40.38% -32.74% -25.71% Gemini Therapeutics N/A -23.88% -17.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and Gemini Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals $441.76 million 7.92 -$281.58 million ($1.20) -18.14 Gemini Therapeutics N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Gemini Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Gemini Therapeutics beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. The company was founded by Mark R. Brann on July 16, 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

