Head-To-Head Analysis: FitLife Brands (FTLF) and Its Rivals

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS: FTLF) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare FitLife Brands to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

FitLife Brands has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands’ competitors have a beta of 1.71, suggesting that their average stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FitLife Brands and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $21.74 million $8.71 million 5.81 FitLife Brands Competitors $223.88 million -$78.74 million -10.37

FitLife Brands’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than FitLife Brands. FitLife Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 37.31% 39.94% 30.18% FitLife Brands Competitors -177.55% -66.19% -12.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FitLife Brands and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A FitLife Brands Competitors 231 620 586 13 2.26

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 46.07%. Given FitLife Brands’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FitLife Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

