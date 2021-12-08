Head-To-Head Comparison: Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) vs. 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) and 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avenue Therapeutics and 4D pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avenue Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.15 million ($0.57) -2.16 4D pharma $690,000.00 153.55 -$30.50 million ($0.37) -17.43

Avenue Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 4D pharma. 4D pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avenue Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Avenue Therapeutics has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 4D pharma has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avenue Therapeutics and 4D pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avenue Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 4D pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Avenue Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 387.80%. 4D pharma has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 481.62%. Given 4D pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 4D pharma is more favorable than Avenue Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Avenue Therapeutics and 4D pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avenue Therapeutics N/A -353.20% -215.68% 4D pharma N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of 4D pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of 4D pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

4D pharma beats Avenue Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain. The company was founded on February 9, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

4D pharma Company Profile

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease. It also develops products candidates, including MRx1299 for solid tumors, MRx0005 for neurodegeneration, MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis, and MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis. The company develops MicroRx platform to discover new LBP candidates for major diseases. 4D pharma plc has a collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to conduct a clinical trial evaluating the combination of Keytruda and MRx0518 in patients with solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Schosween 18 Limited. 4D pharma plc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

