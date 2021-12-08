Head to Head Contrast: Summit State Bank (SSBI) versus Its Peers

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ: SSBI) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Summit State Bank to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Summit State Bank pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 26.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit State Bank is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Summit State Bank and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank $40.87 million $10.52 million 7.61 Summit State Bank Competitors $12.70 billion $1.60 billion 11.11

Summit State Bank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank. Summit State Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit State Bank’s peers have a beta of 23.13, meaning that their average stock price is 2,213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Summit State Bank and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit State Bank Competitors 1075 3145 2627 79 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 68.74%. Given Summit State Bank’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Summit State Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Summit State Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 30.50% N/A N/A Summit State Bank Competitors 20.87% 10.78% 0.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of Summit State Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Summit State Bank peers beat Summit State Bank on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending. checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others. The company was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.