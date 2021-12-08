Head-To-Head Review: Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) vs. Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

19.9% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and Pan American Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals 47.26% 5.12% 4.83% Pan American Silver 15.40% 9.26% 7.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maverix Metals and Pan American Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $38.58 million 17.12 $23.72 million $0.18 25.17 Pan American Silver $1.34 billion 3.84 $177.88 million $1.20 20.37

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Maverix Metals. Pan American Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Maverix Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Pan American Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Maverix Metals pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pan American Silver pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Maverix Metals has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Pan American Silver has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Maverix Metals and Pan American Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pan American Silver 0 1 5 0 2.83

Maverix Metals presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 93.16%. Pan American Silver has a consensus price target of $41.60, suggesting a potential upside of 70.21%. Given Maverix Metals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Pan American Silver.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Maverix Metals on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc. engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright in April 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

