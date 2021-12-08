Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of BTSDF opened at $1.84 on Monday. Health and Happiness has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

