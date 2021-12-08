Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CAO Sells $25,006.52 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,749. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,855,000 after acquiring an additional 156,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,116,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,846,000 after acquiring an additional 27,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,427,000 after acquiring an additional 63,220 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,898,000 after acquiring an additional 340,087 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.49.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

