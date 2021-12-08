Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein Sells 2,500 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $107,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HCAT opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCAT. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.49.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

