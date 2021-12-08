Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Linda Llewelyn Sells 2,200 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $91,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $27,944.23.

On Monday, November 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $176,880.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,259 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $161,190.14.

HCAT opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.49.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

