Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Linda Llewelyn Sells 743 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $27,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 2,200 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $91,300.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $176,880.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,259 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $161,190.14.

Shares of HCAT opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.75. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCAT. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.49.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

