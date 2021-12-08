Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.82

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.82 and last traded at $34.62, with a volume of 79202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.79.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 260.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,615 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,190 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,427 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2,277.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,460,000 after buying an additional 1,048,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth about $25,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.