HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.70

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.70 and last traded at $54.25, with a volume of 4856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.55.

The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average is $69.87. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,273.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $120,601.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $1,152,469. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 83.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 9.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,583,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,535,000 after buying an additional 130,767 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 2.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in HealthEquity by 7.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,548,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,297,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

