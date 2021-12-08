HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.55.

Shares of HQY opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4,273.00, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $120,601.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $1,152,469. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 83.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 9.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,583,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,535,000 after purchasing an additional 130,767 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,548,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

