HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price reduced by Barrington Research from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.55.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.87. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,273.00, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $120,601.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,469. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,006,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,400,000 after purchasing an additional 109,140 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,196,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,270,000 after buying an additional 364,908 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,769,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,132,000 after buying an additional 42,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,046,000 after buying an additional 124,254 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 21.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,901,000 after buying an additional 365,133 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

