HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.87. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,273.00, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,832 shares of company stock worth $1,152,469 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HealthEquity stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.55.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

