HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $750-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.09 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.350 EPS.

Shares of HQY stock traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $45.06. 70,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,471.00, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.45.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $120,601.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,469 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HealthEquity stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

