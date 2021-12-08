Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Given “Neutral” Rating at Barclays

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.01.

NYSE HP opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.37. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.22.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

