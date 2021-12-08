Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.
HI stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05.
Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.
HI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
In related news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hillenbrand Company Profile
Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
