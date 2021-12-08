Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

HI stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

HI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

